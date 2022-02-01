Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,499,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at about $19,901,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at about $9,733,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at about $24,350,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 42.0% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 513,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 151,687 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

NASDAQ LCA opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.