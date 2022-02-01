Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 44,910 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 44,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Pfizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pfizer stock opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $295.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

