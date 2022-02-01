Analysts Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Price Target at GBX 3,482

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,482 ($46.81).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($94.11) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($38.72) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.07) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.07) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

HIK opened at GBX 2,074 ($27.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.04. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,976 ($26.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,703 ($36.34). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,166.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,370.89. The stock has a market cap of £4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

