Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Shares Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) by 309.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,093 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Crown Proptech Acquisitions were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPTK. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 59,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,216,000. 47.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPTK opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

