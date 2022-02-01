Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after buying an additional 1,063,103 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,663 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,269 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,651,000 after buying an additional 806,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,642,000 after acquiring an additional 733,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FITB. Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.94 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.