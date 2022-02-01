Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 66,105 Shares of Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 331,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,105 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.05% of Venus Acquisition worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Venus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Venus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Venus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Venus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Venus Acquisition alerts:

VENA opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. Venus Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VENA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA).

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.