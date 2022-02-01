NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $417,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after buying an additional 516,796 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after buying an additional 24,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $294.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

