Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $4.38 Million in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 447,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,000.

Separately, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 600.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

