NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 1,039 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,821,923,000 after buying an additional 869,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,610,139,000 after buying an additional 491,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,597,114,000 after buying an additional 121,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,426,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786,660 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $131.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.