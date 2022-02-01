Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $1,141,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 76.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $12,190,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock opened at $244.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.47 and a 200-day moving average of $234.91. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.10 and a 12-month high of $257.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

