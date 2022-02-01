Arizona State Retirement System Sells 95 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBRA stock opened at $509.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $388.45 and a one year high of $615.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $563.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.