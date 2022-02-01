Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,308,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,408,000 after acquiring an additional 73,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CBRE opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

