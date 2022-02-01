Greenleaf Trust Trims Stock Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Aegon were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 312.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEG opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $5.87.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

