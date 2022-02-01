NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 46,714 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 87.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,714 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day moving average is $84.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

