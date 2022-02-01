Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.471 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Westlake Chemical Partners has raised its dividend payment by 16.9% over the last three years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 74.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

WLKP opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $293.97 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

