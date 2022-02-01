NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $777,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 22.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 200,161 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after buying an additional 205,240 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 283.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after buying an additional 107,749 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,210 shares of company stock valued at $21,244,617 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.76.

Shares of EW stock opened at $109.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.33. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

