Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Community West Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 42.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Community West Bancshares has a payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Community West Bancshares to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

CWBC stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $119.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.06. Community West Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Community West Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Community West Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community West Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

