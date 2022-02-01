Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,318,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after buying an additional 991,782 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHTR. BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $755.64.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $593.34 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $549.59 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $701.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

