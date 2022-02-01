Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strattec Security from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

NASDAQ STRT opened at $37.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $67.28.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $33,174.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,757,000 after acquiring an additional 138,901 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Strattec Security by 520.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter worth $650,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Strattec Security by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the third quarter worth about $284,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.