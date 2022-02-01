Energizer Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

Energizer has raised its dividend payment by 2.6% over the last three years. Energizer has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Get Energizer alerts:

NYSE ENR opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.27. Energizer has a twelve month low of $36.14 and a twelve month high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 54.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 91,559 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Energizer by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.