NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 63.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $190,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FICO opened at $494.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.08. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $342.89 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

