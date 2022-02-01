NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 71.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,389,000 after buying an additional 80,352 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $2,297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 101.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 271,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,233,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,296.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,528.67.

SHOP stock opened at $964.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,280.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,417.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $780.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

