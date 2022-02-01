Bamco Inc. NY Sells 21,258 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,258 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $25,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.