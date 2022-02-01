KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.

KB Home has raised its dividend by 500.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. KB Home has a payout ratio of 5.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KB Home to earn $11.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.13. KB Home has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. KB Home’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KBH. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,639 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,503 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KB Home stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 254.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,836 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of KB Home worth $22,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

