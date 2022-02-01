407 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 165,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 207,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $69.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.78.

