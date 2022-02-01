FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 25,546 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,267 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,546 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $807,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,548. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

