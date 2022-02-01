SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 38.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 884,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,213 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $37,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $134,000.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $160,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,899 shares of company stock worth $3,433,642. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

