Bamco Inc. NY Buys 141,026 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 141,026 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $29,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,759,000 after purchasing an additional 525,049 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,703,000 after purchasing an additional 224,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,629,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,641 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,508. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EQR opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day moving average of $85.41. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a one year low of $60.37 and a one year high of $93.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.22.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

