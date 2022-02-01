Bamco Inc. NY Buys 104,384 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 938,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,384 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $43,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VCYT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

VCYT opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

