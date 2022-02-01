1,077,907 Shares in Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,077,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BASE stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26. Couchbase Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BASE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

