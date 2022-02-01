Bamco Inc. NY Has $40.95 Million Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 672,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,988 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $40,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,180,000 after buying an additional 34,676 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.