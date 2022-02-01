600 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Western Digital by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Western Digital by 9.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,123 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Western Digital by 15.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,724,000 after purchasing an additional 30,857 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.76.

WDC stock opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

