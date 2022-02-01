Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 886,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,615 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $48,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 135.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 100,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 57,796 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 15.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 128,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 28.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,054,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,490,000 after buying an additional 236,659 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 28.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 262,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after buying an additional 58,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.1% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

TNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE TNL opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 60.09%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.