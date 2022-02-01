DeltaChain Price Reaches $0.0000 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.63 or 0.00252921 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006904 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000880 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.25 or 0.01161241 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003675 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DELTA is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

