Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives $115.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.28.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Insperity alerts:

NSP opened at $107.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.29. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In related news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $386,868.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,683,689. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,445,000 after purchasing an additional 542,150 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,683,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,094 shares in the last quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Insperity by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Insperity by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,627,000 after purchasing an additional 116,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.