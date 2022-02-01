The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,293 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $27,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 3.8% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 409,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after buying an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Fastenal by 128.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after buying an additional 165,700 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 17.7% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 6.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Shares of FAST opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average of $57.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

