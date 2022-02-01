AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $15,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,777 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth $675,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $214,598.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $323,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,636. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average of $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 1.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ATRC. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

