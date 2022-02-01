Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 75,095 Shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,347,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,095 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Motorsport Games worth $19,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 28.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 13.3% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 66,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 52.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 44,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, cut their price objective on Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MSGM opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. Motorsport Games Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $33.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09). Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 294.13%. The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorsport Games Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Motorsport Games Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

