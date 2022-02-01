stETH Price Hits $704.92 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One stETH coin can now be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00050903 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.23 or 0.07176575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,513.87 or 0.99774201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00051924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00054552 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006833 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

