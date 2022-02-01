Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $12.52 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140,089 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $12,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.75. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.