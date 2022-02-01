Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLGT opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.27. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $286.12 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

