Wasatch Advisors Inc. Makes New $8.63 Million Investment in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 151,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,631,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PI. increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $54,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $27,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,049,827 shares of company stock worth $82,218,383. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PI opened at $79.39 on Tuesday. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.21.

Impinj Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

