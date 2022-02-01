Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives $2,555.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,555.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JMPLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Matthey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson Matthey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($33.75) to GBX 2,320 ($31.19) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $52.64 on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $50.18 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.5656 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

