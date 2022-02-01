Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $6.54 Million Stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,243 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clarus were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLAR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Clarus by 24.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 266.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of CLAR opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $833.38 million, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.13 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. Analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

