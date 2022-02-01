FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 4,151 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. Mizuho lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NJR opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 118.85%.

In related news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

