FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $71.61 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.31.

