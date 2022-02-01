BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Short Interest Down 41.2% in January

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the December 31st total of 269,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,585.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRRGF opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. BerGenBio ASA has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

BerGenBio ASA Company Profile

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing drugs to treat immune evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers. Its lead candidate is Bemcentinib, a bio-available small molecule AXL inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical development in major cancer indications and COVID-19.

