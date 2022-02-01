Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Vericel posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of VCEL opened at $35.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3,558.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. Vericel has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $68.94.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,881 shares of company stock valued at $832,727. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,766,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,169,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Vericel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,965,000 after buying an additional 70,498 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Vericel by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.