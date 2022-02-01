FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $660,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

