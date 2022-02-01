NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 80 ($1.08) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NRR. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.75) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 94.60 ($1.27) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.29. The company has a market cap of £292.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. NewRiver REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.47).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.08%.

In other news, insider Will Hobman acquired 17,576 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £14,939.60 ($20,085.51).

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

